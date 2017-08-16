Jennifer O’Connor has been on holidays in Kerry travelling around in the family camper van. Unfortunately, they encountered a reckless driver of another campervan on the Dingle road heading to Tralee on Sunday.
800 extra train seats are now on sale for Kerry GAA fans
Some 800 extra train seats are now on sale for Kerry GAA fans travelling to Dublin on Sunday for the All Ireland Semi Finals. Iarnróid Éireann has...
Two Kerry companies prosecuted for not complying with employment rights legislation
Two Kerry companies have been prosecuted so far this year for not complying with employment rights legislation. That's according to figures from the Workplace Relations...
Monaghan Rose receives Leaving Cert results
The Monaghan Rose, Maria Murnaghan says that she was more nervous about finding out who her Rose escort would be than picking up her...
A Problem Shared – August 16th, 2017
A young man is deeply concerned about obsessive thoughts of violence. Val and Tony offer their thoughts. For further help and information, contact http://www.mentalhealthireland.ie/a-to-z/ocd/ http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/TonyVal160817part1.mp3
Strike, Damage, Run: Reckless Camper Van Driver – August 16th, 2017
Jennifer O’Connor has been on holidays in Kerry travelling around in the family camper van. Unfortunately, they encountered a reckless driver of another campervan...
Landlords Reminded of Fire Safety in Wake of Grenfell – August 16th, 2017
Kerry County Council has sent letters to landlords to remind them of their obligations. Director of services, John Breen, and senior assistant chief fire...