Strict visitor restrictions in place at Cork University Hospital

Strict visitor restrictions are in place at Cork University Hospital due to an outbreak of flu and the winter vomiting bug.

In the interest of patient care, the hospital says it’s necessary to ban all visitors to CUH, with the exception of the Intensive Treatment Unit and the Paediatric Ward.

In relation to patients on these wards, and at the discretion of the Ward Manager, only one visitor will apply per patient.

Visiting hours are from 2:00pm to 4:00pm and 6:30pm to 8:30 only and are to be strictly adhered to.