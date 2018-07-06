Strict enforcement required when Kenmare trading bye-laws come into effect

Strict enforcement is required when casual trading bye-laws come into effect in Kenmare.

Councillors at today’s South and West Kerry Municipal District meeting called on Kerry County Council to ensure bye-laws will be adhered to in the South Kerry town.

Kerry County Council passed new bye-laws to regulate casual trading in Kenmare in March of this year.





Casual trading bye-laws come into effect in Kenmare on July 12TH, following years of local and legal obstructions.

Kerry County Council had previously written to businesses in the town saying that June 4th was the last day that they would be permitted to put tables and chairs out on parking spaces, however, the practice continued.

Councillor Patrick Connor-Scarteen welcomed the bye-laws coming into effect, however, he says extra manpower may be needed to enforce the changes.

Councillor Dan McCarthy says there will be many people seeking to test out the council in the first few weeks, and a high level of policing is required from the outset.

Independent Councillor Johnny Healy Rae says he hopes the council took local producers into account and granted them preference when allocating trading bays.