A street party will take place this afternoon to celebrate completion of Tralee Town Centre works.

The ‘Mingle on the Mall’ is aimed at showcasing the renovated Tralee Town Centre and will include an exciting programme of free, family-oriented events and entertainment for all ages.

There will be performances by St John’s Pipe Band, the Kerry Choral Union, Zumba dancing with Jelena, and entertainment from Kingdom Party Pals.

The celebrations begin at 2 this afternoon.