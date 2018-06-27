Street entertainment at this year’s Rose of Tralee to cost €350,000

It will cost €354,000 to stage street entertainment at this year’s Rose of Tralee.

Based on last year, festival organisers will have to raise €113,000 to subsidise this budget; contributions are being invited from local businesses to help cover the cost.

Meanwhile, Tesco has been announced as the sponsor of family events in Tralee Town Park including a new wellness programme for children with former Kerry footballer Aidan O’Mahony.





There will also be a light show in a walk-in inflatable luminarium in Pearse Park.

This year’s Rose of Tralee Festival runs from Friday August 17th to Tuesday August 21st.