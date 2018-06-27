Street entertainment at this year’s Rose of Tralee to cost €350,000

Tuesday 20th March is the closing date for Irish men aged 21 to 30 to apply to be Rose Escorts at the 2018 Rose of Tralee International Festival next August.

It will cost €354,000 to stage street entertainment at this year’s Rose of Tralee.

Based on last year, festival organisers will have to raise €113,000 to subsidise this budget; contributions are being invited from local businesses to help cover the cost.

Meanwhile, Tesco has been announced as the sponsor of family events in Tralee Town Park including a new wellness programme for children with former Kerry footballer Aidan O’Mahony.


There will also be a light show in a walk-in inflatable luminarium in Pearse Park.

This year’s Rose of Tralee Festival runs from Friday August 17th to Tuesday August 21st.

 

