Story of the Dingle Sturgeon inspires new play chosen for Edinburgh Festival

A story about a strange fish captured in Dingle more than 50 years, has inspired a new play to be produced at the prestigious Edinburgh Fringe Festival this summer.

Actors Callum McGuire and Ben Simon (pronounced Simm -ON) visited Dingle this week to meet local fisherman John Brosnan, who was just 19 when the famous fish was caught in 1966.

The sturgeon – rarely found in Irish waters – is the fish in which cavier is found, and the idea was mooted at the time to present it to the Queen of England.

As the locals debated what to do with it, Mr Brosnan inadvertently threw the still-alive sturgeon back into the sea.

By strange co-incidence, a second sturgeon was caught by another fishing boat in Dingle later that day – and ended up being presented to the Queen.

It’s hoped that after its run in Edinburgh, the play will travel to London before touring Ireland later this year.

Ben Simon says it was important that he came to Dingle, to get a sense of the setting where the story took place: