Storm Hector is expected to bring winds of up to 125 kilometres an hour in parts of the country.

Met Éireann has issued two weather warnings for the south and northwest.

There’s a status yellow wind warning for Kerry, as well as counties Clare, Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, and Roscommon.





On Wednesday evening and night and for a time on Thursday morning, south to southwest winds, associated with Storm Hector, will reach average speeds of 55 to 65 km/hr, with gusts of 90 to 110 km/hr.