Storm Eleanor makes landfall in Kerry

Motorists are being urged to be cautious during storm Eleanor.

The first storm of 2018 has landed, bringing strong winds and a risk of spot flooding.

Conditions are likely to be worst in the south and west coastal areas.

Met Eireann Meteorologist, Deirdre Lowe, says it’s a fast moving storm:

Meanwhile, Kerry County Council is urging all road users to take care this evening as gusts of up to 130 kilometres batter the county.

Communications Officer with Kerry County Council is Owen O’Shea:

Update 5.30pm:

There’s a tree down on the road from Listry to Killorglin

Another tree is almost down with Eircom wires attached at Bedford Cross.

An Eircom pole is down at Dromkeen East on the Ballyduff to Abbeydorney Road.

There’s a tree down at Kilmorna and at Ballymalis.

Severe flooding has been reported in Tralee from Princes’ Quay to Ivy Terrace.

Gardai say power lines down on the Ballinaskelligs to Glen Road (near graveyard)

An ESB repair crew has been notified

There is flooding around Blennerville bridge.

Gardai in Kenmare say the Sound Bridge is currently impassable due to the high tide.