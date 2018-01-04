Stop-Go system to begin on two sections of N86 Dingle Tralee road

Today will see the beginning of traffic lights and a stop and go system on the main Dingle to Tralee road.

It’s part of a major redevelopment of the N86.

The latest phase will see new road surfaces laid at Camp and Lispole in the coming months.

For the next two months a stop and go system will be in place from Camp village to Ballygarret to facilitate road widening and drainage works.

A similar traffic management system will be in place from O’Sullivan’s Bar at Garrynadur to the entrance of Lispole village from today for a period of three months for road widening and drainage works.

These systems will be in place overnight and over weekends to progress the projects as quickly as possible.

Kerry County Council says minor delays can be expected and the contractor will make every effort to minimise disruption for motorists.