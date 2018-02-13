Stobart Air contract to run Kerry-Dublin route renewed until 2022

Stobart Air’s contract to run the Kerry-Dublin Public Service Obligation (PSO) route has been renewed until 2022.

The airline, operating as Aer Lingus Regional, has run the service since 2015, and will now be using a larger aircraft on the route, increasing capacity.

Stobart Air, operating as Aer Lingus Regional, has operated the Kerry-Dublin Public Service Obligation (PSO) route, on behalf of the Irish Government, since 2015.

The contract for it has now been renewed until the 31st of January 2022.

Stobart Air has invested up to €6.7 million in its fleet, and will deploy a larger aircraft (ATR72) to operate the Kerry-Dublin route, increasing capacity by up to 50%.

Passenger numbers grew by 35% on the Kerry-Dublin route over the past two years.

More than 51,000 passengers used the service to fly between Kerry and Dublin during 2017, and this is expected to grow significantly with the larger plane.

Managing Director of Stobart Air, Graeme Buchanan, says regional connectivity between Kerry and Dublin is key, and he’s keen to continue to operate and develop the route.