Stobart Air awarded the Kerry – Dublin route for next four years

Stobart Air has been awarded the Kerry – Dublin route for the next four years.

The Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross, confirmed the airline will operate the Public Service Obligation route from Farranfore to Dublin Airport.

The award of the new contract to Stobart Air is in accordance with EU Council Regulation, which allows PSOs to airports that serve peripheral or less developed regions.

The current PSO contract for the Kerry – Dublin route expires at the end of this month.

However, the new contract will operate from February 2018 until January 2022.

Minister of State Brendan Griffin welcomed the announcement, saying the route is a vital economic link for all industries, particularly tourism, in the region.

The Kerry TD says it’s further evidence of the Government’s priority in investing in rural Ireland.

This is further good news for Kerry Airport; yesterday, the airport confirmed the Kerry – Faro route will be operational this summer.