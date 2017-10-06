Still no news on council’s plans to buy peninsula lands in Kenmare

There’s still no news on Kerry County Council’s plans to buy 50 acres of prime land in Kenmare.

The peninsula lands, which sold for almost €20 million during the boom, stretch along the coastline between Kenmare Pier and the mouth of the Finnihy River.

The council has made an offer for the lands for use as a public amenity, but they say the matter currently rests with the receiver.

There are claims on the land by two Kenmare residents, causing a delay in the sale to the land.

The peninsula land was to be developed as a major residential and commercial area, before it was ultimately transferred to NAMA, who sold it to current owners Oaktree Capital Ltd.