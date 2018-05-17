Stephen Wallace Says Offaly Sacking Leaves Bitter Taste

The former Offaly Football Manager, Stephen Wallace says being sacked by the County Board last night, after only seven months in the job, has a left a bitter taste.

It follows Offaly’s exit from the Leinster Championship after a defeat to Wicklow in the quarter-final.

Contrary to reports, the Ardfert man says he had the full backing of his players.





The Offaly County Board Chairman, Tommy Byrne says the players had no input in their decision to remove Stephen Wallace from the position as Team Manager.

He says Wallace’s lengthy suspension for an incident during a club game in Kerry was a major factor in reaching their decision.