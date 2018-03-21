Stephen Murphy, Manor Drive, Tralee

reposing at Hogan’s Funeral Home, North Circular Road, Tralee on Friday from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. John’ s Church. Requiem mass on Saturday at 10 O Clock. Funeral afterwards to Old Rath Cemetery.
HSA investigating after man loses arm in workplace accident near Killarney
The Health and Safety Authority is investigating after a man lost an arm at a timber yard near Killarney. The incident occurred at Spellman’s Timber...
The Global Village – March 20th, 2018
The great Gospel Singer and Guitar Playing Legend Sister Rosetta Tharpe is this week`s featured artist. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/gv1.mp3
Diocese of Kerry says visit of Pope Francis to Ireland is great news
The Diocese of Kerry says the visit of Pope Francis to Ireland is great news. The first papal visit to Ireland in nearly 40 years...
Aretha Franklin – The Definitive
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/definit.mp3
A Problem Shared – March 21st, 2018
Every Wednesday, therapist and psychotherapist, Val and Tony McGinley join Jerry to give their thoughts on listeners’ problems. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/problem210318part1.mp3
Evening Sports Update
SOCCER Holders Dundalk will travel to St. Pat's in the second round of the E-A Sports Cup. Cork City will be away to either...
Wednesday Gaa Results/Fixtures
This evening in The Mid Kerry senior league, Cromane take on Beaufort at 8.15pm in John Mitchels pitch. Tralee Town Board Under 14 Suits Select...
Lunchtime Sports Update
HORSE RACING Ruby Walsh is aiming to be back in saddle in just five weeks time. The 38 year old jockey has had a positive update...