Joe McGill’s guest on ‘In Conversation” is award winning sports photographer with Sportsfile, Stephen McCarthy. Among the numerous events that the Cahersiveen man has covered include; 2 Olympics, 4 world athletic championships, 2 Euros, 2 world boxing championships, one rugby world cup, 2 Lions tours, and 19 All Ireland finals in football and hurling. A great insight into what it’s like to being sports photographer at the highest level.