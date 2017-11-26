Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland on Monday evening from 5pm – 7pm. Private removal from his residence on Tuesday morning, arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilbanivane Cemetery, Castleisland.
Latest News
All Star Awards For Caroline Kelly And Lorraine Scanlon
There was great news for Caroline Kelly of Southern Gaels and Lorraine Scanlon of Castleisland Desmonds when they were awarded TG4 All Stars at...
Stephen Divane, Knockeen, Castleisland & Divane’s Garage, Castleisland.
Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Castleisland on Monday evening from 5pm - 7pm. Private removal from his residence on Tuesday morning, arriving to Castleisland...
Kerry County Councillor call for parts of Tralee to be regenerated
A Kerry County Councillor has called for parts of Tralee to be regenerated. At a recent monthly meeting of the Tralee Municipal District, Councillor Toiréasa...
Bernadette (Bernie) O’ Sullivan née Lane, The Square, Killorglin
Reposing at her residence The Square, Killorglin tomorrow Sunday from 4pm to 6pm. Removal Monday morning to St. James' Church Killorglin for Requiem Mass...
289 applications received under Tenant Purchase Scheme
289 applications have been received under Kerry County Council's Tenant Purchase Scheme. Fianna Fáil Cllr Michael O'Shea requested an update from the Council's housing directorate...
Latest Sports
All Star Awards For Caroline Kelly And Lorraine Scanlon
There was great news for Caroline Kelly of Southern Gaels and Lorraine Scanlon of Castleisland Desmonds when they were awarded TG4 All Stars at...
Kerry Preparing For Oscar Traynor Battle With Limerick DL
The Kerry senior soccer side are preparing for their Oscar Traynor battle with Limerick DL. David Hennessy is their manager.
KDL Sunday Soccer Preview
Murt Murphy previews the weekend KDL games.