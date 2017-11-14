Stephen Carrig, Woodview, Tarbert and late of Kilpadogue, Tarbert and formerly of Boston, USA

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Tarbert on Wednesday from 6 to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11 O Clock followed by interment at Kilnaughtin Cemetery, Tarbert.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR