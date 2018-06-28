Stephen Byrne – June 27th, 2018

By
Admin
-

Joe McGill’s guest on In Conversation this week is kidney transplant recipient Stephen Byrne from Tralee who is just back from Cagliari, Sardinia, where he joined 23 other members of Transplant Team Ireland to represent his country at the 10th European Transplant & Dialysis Sports Championships. Father of two Stephen who works in Killarney for the Department of Justice, tells Joe his fascinating story.

