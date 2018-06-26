A Step Forward for Female Representation in Kerry Politics – June 26th, 2018

Cllr Norma Foley is the new Mayor of Kerry, Cllr Aoife Thornton is the new Cathaoirleach of the Listowel Municipal District and Cllr Norma Moriarty has been elected Cathaoirleach of the South and West Kerry Municipal District.

