STEM building at IT Tralee to create up to 400 construction jobs

Up to 400 construction jobs will be created with the development of a new STEM building at the Institute of Technology Tralee.

It was announced yesterday that the IT is one of 11 large-scale Public Private Partnership construction projects that the Department of Education will build in the coming years.

President of IT Tralee, Oliver Murphy says it’s hoped this new STEM or science, technology, engineering and mathematics building will be ready for 2021.

He says this will see students of those subjects move from the South Campus in Clash to the North Campus in Dromtacker, and its development will create employment in the region.

Mr Murphy says they also hope to develop a student hub, which is the final piece of infrastructure needed to move all students to the North Campus.