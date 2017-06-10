Statue Of Kerry Legend to Be Unveiled

On June 17th, Sneem GAA , via it’s ‘John Egan Memorial Committee’ will host the unveiling of a bronze memorial to one of the ‘All-time Greats’ of Kerry football and Sneem native, John Egan.

The memorial is a life size statue of John, sculpted by renowned artist , Alan Hall from Valentia and will be set in South Square , facing Sneem Sportsfield, where John gave so many displays of his remarkable footballing skills and vision over many years.

The memorial will be unveiled by a quartet of GAA icons comprised of Mick O Dwyer, Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh, Jimmy Deenihan and Niall Cahalane of Cork fame.

Niall Cahalane spoke to Gary O Sullivan about the event and the man himself