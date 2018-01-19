State made nearly €300,000 from selling local Garda stations in Kerry

The State made nearly €300,000 from selling local Garda stations in the county.

12 stations in Kerry were closed under the Garda District and Station Rationalisation Programme in 2012 and 2013.

Three of the closed stations were sold, while nine remained in State ownership.

Of the 12 closed Garda stations, three were sold: An Clochán sold for €70,000; Fenit for €110,000; and Lauragh for €115,000.

Another four of the stations–Ballylongford, Brosna, Camp and Moyvane–were retained by the State for consideration of alternative use, pending the outcome of a review of closed Garda stations.

Three further stations remained in State ownership and are licensed out to local groups: Ballingskelligs to Coiste Forbartha na Sceilge; Beaufort to Beaufort Community Council; and Kilgarvan to Kilgarvan Tidy Towns.

Two Garda stations were retained by the State for alternative purposes, including a location for the Coast Guard and An Garda Siochana.