State Commemoration today to mark centenary of Thomas Ashe’s death

A State commemoration to mark the centenary of the death of Kerryman Thomas Ashe is being held in Glasnevin Cemetery in Dublin this afternoon. The 1916 leader from Kinard, Lispole died in September 1917 while on hunger strike.

Today’s event will comprise music, readings, and poetry, as well as wreath-laying by Minister Heather Humphreys, a member of the Ashe family, and representatives from Kerry, Meath and Fingal County Councils.

UCC lecturer Gabriel Doherty, who’s been liaising with groups with links with Thomas Ashe, says the connection to Kinard, Lispole will form part of the event.