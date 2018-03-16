Starting times for St Patrick’s Day parades in Kerry

St Patrick’s Day parades are taking place right across Kerry tomorrow from early morning until late afternoon.

Dingle’s parade will start at 6am from the Old Hospital.

Milltown’s St Patrick’s Day parade begins at 10am with assembly at half nine.

Knocknagree’s first ever parade will be held after 10am mass.

The parade in Baile an Fheirteáraigh will leave the Comharchumann car park

at 10:15am.

Ballyduff’s St Patricks Day parade will begin after 11 o’clock Mass.

Tralee’s parade begins at 11:45am starting from The Rose Hotel, with those involved asked to assemble beforehand; it’ll make its way down Boherbee and the Mall before ending at Shaws.

Sneem’s celebrations kick off at 12 noon and there’s also a noon start for the Castlemaine parade starting at Flynn’s yard, with assembly beforehand.

The parade in Ballinskelligs begins at 12:15pm. Also starting at 12:15pm is Tarbert’s parade.

The parade in Glenbeigh begins at 12:30pm from the GAA grounds.

Dingle’s second parade will also start at 12:30pm from Ashmount Terrace.

Listowel’s parade begins at 12:50 from the Community Centre, Bridge Road with a concert beforehand at 12 noon in the Square.

The Castleisland parade begins at the Castleisland Mart at 1pm, travelling through Main Street and finishing at the Mart again.

Also starting at 1pm is Killorglin’s parade from the bridge, but those involved are asked to assemble from 12.30pm.

Causeway’s parade also begins at 1pm at the sportsfield, going through the village and up towards the church. There’s also a 1pm start in Duagh.

Ballybunion’s celebrations start at 1:30pm from Upper Doon, with assembly from 1pm.

Killarney’s parade starts at 2pm from Mission Road, making its way through East Avenue Road, College Street, Plunkett Street, Main Street, New Street and finishing at Beech Road Car Park.

Abbeydorney’s parade begins at 2pm from the sports complex; with assembly from 1pm.

Also starting at 2pm are festivities in Ballyheigue; the parade will head up the town from the grotto to finish at the beach.

Castlegregory’s celebrations will begin at 3pm from Strand Road.

Cahersiveen’s parade starts at 3:30pm from Fertha Drive, with assembly before hand.

Waterville’s parade will begin at 4:30pm, Over the Limerick border in Abbeyfeale, the parade also starts at 4:30pm from Mountmahon with assembly beforehand.