Further starring role for Kerry revealed as county set to feature in Last Jedi ‘behind the scenes’ footage

Another starring role for Kerry – in the Star Wars franchise – has been revealed, as millions of fans anticipate the global DVD release of The Last Jedi.

The Kingdom is set to take centre stage again in a special ‘Behind the Scenes’ movie, shot in Kerry, and included on the DVD which goes on sale next month.

Filming on the Skelligs saw Kerry play a major role in the The Force Awakens.

Further filming on Ceann Sibéal saw the county feature even more prominently in The Last Jedi, released last December and which recently entered the top ten grossing movies of all time.

21 media professionals – handpicked by Disney LucasFilm, with a global reach of 28 million – visited South and West Kerry last week ahead of the DVD release to familiarise themselves with the county.

Fáilte Ireland’s International Media Manager Liam Campbell said this behind the scenes footage will give an added dimension and provide even more exposure for Kerry:

