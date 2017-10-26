Star Wars legend, who filmed pivotal scenes in Kerry, honoured by US-Ireland Alliance

The US-Ireland Alliance has announced Star Wars legend Mark Hamill will be honoured at the 13th Annual Oscar Wilde Awards.

The actor, famous for his reprisal of Luke Skywalker- and who filmed scenes in Kerry for the franchise in 2015 and 2016 – will receive the award next March during Oscar week.

Mark Hamill and his family lived in Dingle for a period last summer during filming for The Last Jedi which took place on Ceann Sibeál near Ballyferriter.

He ingratiated himself with locals during his stays in Kerry, pulling pints in Portmagee on his first visit and socialising with locals at the last year’s wrap party in Dingle’s Foxy Johns.

Following the announcement Mark Hamill said he was “honoured” to receive the award and that Ireland holds a very special place in his heart, “both personally and professionally.”

Luke Skywalker’s return to the franchise was teased when Mark Hamill appeared at the end of The Force Awakens, filmed on Sceilig Mhíchíl in 2015.

Kerry is set to feature heavily in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, featuring footage from the Skelligs, Dún Chaoin, the Blasket Islands and Ceann Sibeál where sources say ‘a pivotal fight scene’ was filmed last summer.

The film will be released in cinemas in Ireland on December 15th.

The Last Jedi also features Laura Dern who visited West Kerry in 2015 where she received the Gregory Peck Award from the Dingle Film Festival.