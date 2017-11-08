Star Wars legend who filmed in Kerry to make documentary on Irish roots

Star Wars legend Mark Hamill is making a documentary about his Irish roots.

The Irish Independent reports the actor, who reprises the role of Luke Skywalker in the forthcoming Last Jedi, is making the documentary for Fáilte Ireland.

Mark Hamill filmed the return of Luke Skywalker on the Skelligs, as seen in The Force Awakens.

Filming for The Last Jedi took place in Ceann Sibeal last summer, with a large production west of Dingle.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Mark Hamill, said he loved Dingle and wished they ‘could have stayed and made the whole movie there’.