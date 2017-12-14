Is Star Wars: The Last Jedi Any Good? – December 14th, 2017

Mountaineer and Arctic climber Mike O’Shea of Irish Rope also worked on Skelligs for Star Wars: The Force Awakens and also worked on the worked on set at Ceann Sibeál. Star Wars superfans John Herlihy and Alan Finn gave their verdict on the film.
Almost 800 more people join Kerry’s Live Register
Almost 800 people in Kerry joined the Live Register last month. That's according to the latest data from the Central Statistics Office. November saw 8,853 people...
Former Kerry North TD Kathleen O’Connor-Fitzgerald passes away
The death has occurred of former Kerry North TD Kathleen O'Connor-Fitzgerald who represented Clann na Poblachta. Mrs O'Connor-Fitzgerald became the youngest TD in the Dáíl...
EU Parliament gives green light to making news more easily available online across borders
There's good news on the way, if you like to watch your favourite TV news programmes while travelling abroad. The European Parliament has given the...
TY Students Having Their Say on Special Saturday Supplement Show – December 14th, 2017
15 Transition Year students have been taking part in a special initiative here in Radio Kerry all this week, which culminates in their work...
Snobbery Towards Shop Staff – December 14th, 2017
Nicola was listening to Ger Murphy’s comments yesterday about people who are so engrossed in their phones that they ignore or are even downright...
New 55 Bed Direct Provision Centre for Killarney – December 14th, 2017
Cathaoirleach of Killarney, Fianna Fáil councillor, Niall Kelleher, says it’s concerning that the local community and Kerry County Council were not consulted about these...