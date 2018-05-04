Star Wars festival taking place in Ballyferriter, Portmagee, Valentia and Ballinskelligs

Today’s date is being celebrated with a special Star Wars festival in Kerry.

‘May the fourth Be With You’ will take place across the villages of Ballyferriter, Portmagee, Ballinskelligs and Valentia Island – where some of the latest movies were filmed.

Ciara Sugrue, Head of Festivals at Fáilte Ireland outlines some of the highlights, including drive-in movies on the beach near Ceann Sibeal:

A programme of Star Wars related events are taking place in Portmagee – the Skellig Experience have offered free admission for children this Saturday and Sunday afternoon as part of the festival.