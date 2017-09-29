Star War producers claimed more than €2 million in tax relief

The producers behind Star Wars: The Last Jedi received tax relief between €2m and €5 million last year.

The company, Pinewood Productions Ltd, made its claim under the film tax relief scheme, which is intended to encourage movie production in this country.

The information was released following a question from Sinn Féin spokesperson for the arts, Deputy Peadar Tóibín.

He asked the Finance Minister for the value of such tax exemptions to companies who qualify under the scheme.

Parts of the Star Wars movie were filmed in Skellig Michael and Ceann Sibéal.