All Star Honours For Kerry Basketballers

All 3 Kerry clubs are represented in the 2017/18 Basketball Ireland All Stars, supported by Travelodge.

Trae Pemberton of Garvey’s Tralee Warriors is on the Men’s Super League All Star Team Two while team-mate Kieran Donaghy is on Team Three.

Included in the Men’s Division One All Star Team are Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin duo Kevin Grey and Daniel Jokubaitis.

Antuan Bootle of Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney is on Team Two.

The All Stars were voted for by the head coaches of every team in each of the four Basketball Ireland National League divisions.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors will play today in the Champions Trophy.

At 3.30 in the National Arena in Tallaght they go up against Griffith College Swords Thunder.

Scott’s Lakers St.Pauls Killarney go up against IT Carlow today in the League Cup.

The game is on in Neptune, Cork from 3 o’clock.