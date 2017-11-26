All Star Awards For Caroline Kelly And Lorraine Scanlon

There was great news for Caroline Kelly of Southern Gaels and Lorraine Scanlon of Castleisland Desmonds when they were awarded TG4 All Stars at Saturday nights ceremony in the City West Hotel in Dublin.
30 years old primary school teacher and Ballinskelligs native Kelly was named in the right half back position while 24 years old PE teacher and Knocknagoshel native Scanlon was named at midfield. Scanlon’s mother Mary Lane also won an All Star in 1987.
Kelly and Scanlon have served Kerry with distinction for many years and have also won 4 Munster senior championship medals each.
The All Star honour is a deserved reward fo their excellence throughout the 2017 season.
It was also announced that the 2016 and 2017 Al Star selections will play an exhiition in Thailand in 2018.
The 2017 TG4 All Star selection in full is;
Cora Trant Dublin
Emma Spilane Cork
Sarah Tierney Mayo
Rachel Ruddy Dublin
Caroline Kelly Kerry
Ciara Hegarty Donegal
Leah Caffrey Dublin
Lorraine Scanlon Kerry
Aileen Gilroy Mayo
Aimee Mackin Armagh
Niamh Hegarty Donegal
Nicole Owens Dublin
Sinead Aherne Dublin
Cora Staunton Mayo
Noelle Healy Dublin