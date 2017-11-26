All Star Awards For Caroline Kelly And Lorraine Scanlon

There was great news for Caroline Kelly of Southern Gaels and Lorraine Scanlon of Castleisland Desmonds when they were awarded TG4 All Stars at Saturday nights ceremony in the City West Hotel in Dublin.

30 years old primary school teacher and Ballinskelligs native Kelly was named in the right half back position while 24 years old PE teacher and Knocknagoshel native Scanlon was named at midfield. Scanlon’s mother Mary Lane also won an All Star in 1987.

Kelly and Scanlon have served Kerry with distinction for many years and have also won 4 Munster senior championship medals each.

The All Star honour is a deserved reward fo their excellence throughout the 2017 season.

It was also announced that the 2016 and 2017 Al Star selections will play an exhiition in Thailand in 2018.

The 2017 TG4 All Star selection in full is;

Cora Trant Dublin

Emma Spilane Cork

Sarah Tierney Mayo

Rachel Ruddy Dublin

Caroline Kelly Kerry

Ciara Hegarty Donegal

Leah Caffrey Dublin

Lorraine Scanlon Kerry

Aileen Gilroy Mayo

Aimee Mackin Armagh

Niamh Hegarty Donegal

Nicole Owens Dublin

Sinead Aherne Dublin

Cora Staunton Mayo

Noelle Healy Dublin