Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home. Tralee on Wednesday from 4:30 to 6:30pm. Private cremation will follow. No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to Enable Ireland c/o The Gleasure Funeral Home.
Latest News
Black & White Collie Missing from Knocknagoshel
Missing from Knocknagoshel since last Friday – Black and White female Collie has 2 different coloured eyes. Reward offered. Phone 087 2360706
Championship Changes Approved At County Committee Meeting
Delegates at last night’s meeting of County Committee were presented with the County Championship Review report. Motions in relation to internal fixtures and competitions were...
Stanley Phelan, Sackville, Ardfert, and formerly of Dingle & Dublin
Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home. Tralee on Wednesday from 4:30 to 6:30pm. Private cremation will follow. No flowers please, donations in lieu if...
Council signs contract for housing units in Kenmare
Kerry County Council has announced that it has signed contracts for 22 additional housing units in Kenmare. The monthly meeting of Kerry County Council heard...
Gardaí advise of delays between Listowel and Athea following accident
Gardaí have advised of minor delays this morning after a road traffic accident between Listowel and Athea. One car was involved, the accident was described...
Latest Sports
Championship Changes Approved At County Committee Meeting
Delegates at last night’s meeting of County Committee were presented with the County Championship Review report. Motions in relation to internal fixtures and competitions were...
Draw Made For Munster Junior & Youth Cups 4th Round
Munster Junior Cup 4th Round Draw Killarney Celtic or Dingle Bay Rovers v Ballingarry (Limerick Desmond) Tralee Dynamos or CG Killarney v Janesboro...
Tuesday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results
Agri Auto Parts Ladies League Div 3 Moyvane (B) 4 Moyvane (A) 2 Div 4 Iveragh 0 Listowel (A) 6 The C.P.C.IE Mixed tournaments are to take place...