Stained glass window dedicated to Monsignor Ó Fiannachta unveiled in Ventry

A stained glass window dedicated to Corca Dhuibhne scholar Monsignor Pádraig Ó Fiannachta will be unveiled in Ventry this evening.

The window, in Sáipéal Naomh Cháitlíona, features Saint Jerome, who translated the bible to Hebrew, holding ‘An Bíobla Naofa’.

The late Monsignor Ó Fiannachta – a renowned professor and academic – was the first to translate the Bible from Hebrew to Irish.

The window was created by Tralee artist Mary J. Leen and is positioned over the Monsignor’s final resting place in the church grounds.

The dedication of the window takes place after 6.15 Mass in the church this evening.

You can hear a special programme about the Monsignor at 8 o’clock this Sunday night here on Radio Kerry