More Staff Needed for University Hospital Kerry – July 4th, 2018

By
Admin
-

Jerry attended yesterday’s protest outside UHK organised by the Irish Nurses’ and Midwives’ Organisation. The union says more staff are needed to address the record number of people on trolleys. Jerry spoke to nurse Mairéad O’Sullivan, Deputy Michael Healy-Rae and Cllr Sam Locke.

