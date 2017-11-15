St. Vincent De Paul Listowel celebrating 50th Anniversary Bingo this Sunday November 19th at the Plaza Hall at 8.30pm. Substantially increased prizes & surprizes on the night. Come along & enjoy a great night out. Books €8 & €12. Jackpot & lotto €2 each.
France to host 2023 Rugby World Cup
France will host the 2023 Rugby World Cup. It had been expected the tournament would be awarded to South Africa - the recommended choice after...
Application by east Kerry school for new playground
An east Kerry primary school is hoping to build a new playground. A planning application has been lodged with Kerry County Council by the board...
€1 million allocated to development of Munster Technological University
Funding of €1 million has been allocated to support the development of the Munster Technological University. The Minister for Higher Education has announced a total...
Kerry’s Junior Eurovision star Sinéad Carr
The very talented Sinéad Carr and her father Bryan joined Marian O'Flaherty in studio today about Sinéad reaching the final of Junior Eurovision Éire,...
Body Positivity and Bikini Karaoke!
Marian O'Flaherty speaks to actor, comedian and vlogger Ríona O'Connor, originally from Tralee now living in the UK, about her viral video 'Bikini Karaoke'...
‘Ultra Vision’ and ‘Tractor Safe Lock’; Killorglin’s innovators of the future honoured at national...
20 projects from all over the country qualified from the regional SciFest competitions held in the Institutes of Technology during the year. Seven projects...