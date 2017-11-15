St. Vincent De Paul Listowel celebrating 50th Anniversary Bingo this Sunday November 19th





St. Vincent De Paul Listowel celebrating 50th Anniversary Bingo this Sunday November 19th at the Plaza Hall at 8.30pm.  Substantially increased prizes & surprizes on the night. Come along & enjoy a great night out.  Books €8 & €12.  Jackpot & lotto €2 each.

