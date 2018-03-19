St Pio’s Devotions with rosary, mass & benediction will be celebrated at St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw Tuesday March 20th.

St Pio’s Devotions with rosary, mass & benediction will be celebrated at St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw at 7.30pm this Tues March 20th. Witness will be given by John Sheahan from Portmagee.  John will speak on the importance of looking after your mental health.  St. Pio’s 1st class relic will be available for blessings.   Everyone is welcome.

