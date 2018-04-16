St Pio’s Devotions with Rosary, Mass & Benediction will be celebrated in St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw at 7.30pm this Tuesday April 17th.

St Pio’s Devotions with Rosary, Mass & Benediction will be celebrated in St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw at 7.30pm this Tuesday April 17th.  Witness will be given by Fr. Kevin Mc Namara. St Pio’s first class relic will be available for blessings. Everyone is welcome.

