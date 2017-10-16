St Pio’s Devotions with Rosary, Mass and Benediction – Lixnaw Tues Oct 17th

By
receptionradiokerry
-

St Pio’s Devotions with Rosary, Mass and Benediction will be celebrated in St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw tomorrow Tuesday October 17th at 7.30pm.  Witness will be given by John Stack of Tarbert.  St. Pio’s first class relic will be available for blessings.  Everyone is welcome.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR