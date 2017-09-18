St. Pio’s Devotions Lixnaw Tues September 19th

St. Pio’s Devotions will commence on Tuesday September 19th at 7.30pm in St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw, with rosary, mass & benediction. Witness will be given by Fr. Kevin Mc Namara. St. Pio’s 1st class relic will be available for blessings. Everyone welcome.
Dingle International Film Festival inviting submissions
The Dingle International Film Festival is now inviting submissions from filmmakers. The festival, which attracts national and international entries, takes place in March of 2018. The...
Census finds over 15,000 one person households in Kerry
There are over 15 thousand one-person (15,008) households in Kerry. That's according to data released by the CSO following last year's Census. Married couples...
Increase in funding for Kerry County Childcare Committee
There was an increase last year in the amount of funding provided to Kerry's County Childcare Committee. This was in line with a half a...
I Had Cervical Cancer – August 29th, 2017
Irene told Jerry how she was diagnosed with cervical cancer at the age of 46, why she supports the HPV vaccine and why women...
Removal of Informed Parents’ Group HPV signs from Killarney – September 14th, 2017
Treasa Murphy speaks to Aengus O'Leary from Gneeveguilla of the Informed Parents' Group about the signs, questioning the HPV vaccine, whose removal was requested...
Should alcohol advertisements be banned? – September 14th, 2017
During the week Fianna Fáil Cllr John Joe Culloty to begin the process of banning the advertising of alcohol products. In a motion raised...