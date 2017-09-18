St. Pio’s Devotions Lixnaw Tues September 19th

By
receptionradiokerry
-

St. Pio’s Devotions will commence on Tuesday September 19th at 7.30pm in St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw, with rosary, mass & benediction.  Witness will be given by Fr. Kevin Mc Namara.  St. Pio’s 1st class relic will be available for blessings.  Everyone welcome.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR