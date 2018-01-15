St Pio St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw this Tuesday January 16th.

St Pio Devotions with rosary, mass and benediction will be celebrated in St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw at 7.30pm this Tuesday January 16th.  These devotions will be dedicated to the late Fr. Pat Moore who was a great St. Pio devotee. Padre Pio’s glove will be available for blessings.  Everyone is welcome.

