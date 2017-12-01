St Pio Mass & Holy Hour In Kilcummin Sat Dec 2nd

There will be a mass and Holy hour in honour of St Pio at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin at 3pm this Saturday December 2nd, celebrated by Fr John Mockler of the Institute of St Pio. Priests available to hear confession. 1st class relic of St Pio will be available for blessings and the life size statue of St Pio will be present.

