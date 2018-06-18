St Pio Devotions – St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw at 7.30pm this Tuesday.

St Pio Devotions with rosary, Mass & benediction will be celebrated at St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw at 7.30pm this Tuesday. Witness will be given by Jimmy Murphy, a native of Tralee & now living in Ballyduff. Music by Anne Marie O’Riordan. St Pio’s Glove available for blessings.

