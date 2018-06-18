St Pio Devotions – St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw at 7.30pm this Tuesday.

St Pio Devotions with rosary, Mass & benediction will be celebrated at St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw at 7.30pm this Tuesday. Witness will be given by Jimmy Murphy, a native of Tralee & now living in Ballyduff. Music by Anne Marie O’Riordan. St Pio’s Glove available for blessings.
Three Kerry youth clubs competing in national X-HALE Youth Awards
Three Kerry youth clubs are competing in the national X-HALE Youth Awards in July. It's an initiative of the Irish Cancer Society that supports young...
Kerry & Cork Camps Get Ready For Munster Senior Football Final Showdown
The Munster Senior football champions are to be determined next weekend. Holders Kerry will be away to Cork at 7 on Saturday in a match...
Sunday Afternoon Local GAA Results
Lee Strand County U14 District Football Championship Cup Semi Finals Feale Rangers 3-09 East Kerry 0-12 Mid Kerry 2-13 Tralee District 1-10 Plate Final St Brendans 3-10 West Kerry...
