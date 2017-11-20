St Pio Devotions with rosary, mass and benediction will be celebrated in St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw at 7.30pm this Tuesday Nov 21st

St Pio Devotions with rosary, mass and benediction will be celebrated in St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw at 7.30pm this Tuesday Nov 21st.  Witness will be given by Fr. Mossie Brick and the theme is ‘Among life’s most traumatic experiences is the loss of a loved one through death’.  St Pio’s Relic will be available for blessings.  Everyone welcome.

