St. Pio Devotions with Rosary Lixnaw Tuesday 20th Feb.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Saint Pio’s Devotions with Rosary, mass & benediction will be celebrated in St. Michael’s Church Lixnaw this Tuesday Feb 20th at 7.30pm.  St. Pio’s Relic will be available for blessings.  Witness will speak on the night.  Everyone is welcome.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR