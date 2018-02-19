St. Pio Devotions with Rosary Lixnaw Tuesday 20th Feb.

Saint Pio’s Devotions with Rosary, mass & benediction will be celebrated in St. Michael’s Church Lixnaw this Tuesday Feb 20th at 7.30pm. St. Pio’s Relic will be available for blessings. Witness will speak on the night. Everyone is welcome.
Large crowds gather at public protest against oyster farms in Rossbeigh, Glenbeigh, and Dooks
Large crowds gathered on Rossbeigh beach this afternoon at a public protest against oyster farm developments in the Rossbeigh, Glenbeigh and Dooks area. The 'Save...
Kerry film producer up for two BAFTA awards tonight
Kerry film producer Fodhla Cronin O'Reilly is up for two BAFTA awards tonight. She picked up two nominations for the prestigious awards for her work...
Transcripts from the Kerry Babies Tribunal are to remain confidential
Transcripts from the Kerry Babies Tribunal are to remain confidential to protect Joanne Hayes from further distress. Ms Hayes was wrongly accused of killing her...
Call from the Dáil – February 16th, 2018
Michael O’Regan joins Jerry on this morning's Kerry Today to discuss the latest happenings in the Oireachtas this week. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_02_16_call.mp3
Kerry County Council removes posters for pro-life meetings – February 16th, 2018
Chair of Kerry Pro-Life, Cllr John Joe Culloty FF spoke about the removal by the council of posters for pro-life meetings. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_02_16_kcc.mp3
Rebutting Frank McDonald’s views on one off houses – February 16th, 2018
David Buttimer, retired economist disagrees with Frank McDonald’s analysis. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_02_16_frankmac.mp3