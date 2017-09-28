St Michael’s Feast Day Celebrated at St. Michael’s Well Lixnaw this Friday

By
receptionradiokerry
-

The feast day of Saint Michael patron Saint of Lixnaw parish will be celebrated with 2 masses tomorrow Friday September 29th at St. Michael’s Well at 12 noon & at 7.30pm.  The well is reputed to have particular healing properties.  Everyone welcome.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR