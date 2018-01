St Mary’s Castleisland today contest the NICC Women’s National Cup Final.

At midday in Dublin they take on Killester.

There’s more Kerry involvement as the day progresses.

At 2 in the Senior Women’s Cup final the James Fleming coached Fr Mathews go up against Meteors

Aine McKenna of Duagh will captain Ambassador UCC Glanmire from 5.30 in the Women’s National Cup final against DCU Mercy.