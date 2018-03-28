That was the message from St Mary of the Angels Parents and Relatives Group who met Kerry County Councillors yesterday. St Mary of the Angels in Beaufort is home to 76 adults with physical and intellectual disabilities
Further starring role for Kerry revealed as county set to feature in Last Jedi...
Another starring role for Kerry - in the Star Wars franchise - has been revealed, as millions of fans anticipate the global DVD release...
Cull has begun on Innisfallen Island after it emerged deer are starving and dying
A cull has begun on Innisfallen Island after it emerged deer are starving and dying. The National Parks and Wildlife Service carried out an inspection...
Castleisland business owner believes shop was burgled by professionals targeting phone shops
The owner of a Castleisland business burgled in the early hours of Monday morning believes it was done by professionals targeting phone shops in...
“St Marys of the Angels Will be Staying” – March 28th, 2018
That was the message from St Mary of the Angels Parents and Relatives Group who met Kerry County Councillors yesterday. St Mary of the...
Fish Recipe Ideas for Good Friday – March 28th, 2018
Paul Stack, manager of Quinlan’s Fish, Tralee joined Jerry to give some tips and ideas for cooking fish this Friday. Jerry also reads some...
Deer Starving and Dying on Innisfallen Island – March 28th, 2018
Fianna Fáil Councillor John Joe Culloty says deer are starving to death, and the ecology of Innisfallen Island is ruined due to deer overpopulation....