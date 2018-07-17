St Mary of the Angels, Beaufort celebrating 50 years of service

St Mary of the Angels, Beaufort is celebrating 50 years of service to the community.

The organisation as founded by the Franciscan Sisters in 1968 as a residential home for children with disabilities.

It now encompasses a St Francis Special School, a hydrotherapy pool and gym.





It provides residential, respite and day service provision for more than 300 men, women and children with intellectual disabilities throughout Kerry.

The Franciscan Sisters ran St Mary of the Angels until 2005, when it amalgamated with St John of God Kerry Services.

The Golden Anniversary celebrations today include mass as well as a visit from Sr. Mary Rose Doyle, whose family donated the lane for the service to the Franciscan Sisters of Divine Motherhood.

An oak tree will be planted to mark the occasion.