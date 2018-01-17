Munster and All Ireland champions St Brendans will take on Pobal Scoil Corca Dhuibhne in the Semi Finals of the Corn Ui Mhuiri.

The Killarney side overcame De La Salle Macroom today 0-17 to 0-13 while Pobal Scoil Corca Dhuibhne recorded a 0-16 to 1-7 win over Intermediate School Killorglin.

Elsewhere, Tralee C.B.S overcame St Flannans 4-16 to 1-7 and they will face Coláiste Choilm Ballincollig in the semis after they defeated Bandon 2-12 to 2-8.

The Semi Final games are fixed for Saturday February 3rd.

Meanwhile in U18 and a half ”E”Football, Meanscoil San Nioclas Rinn beat Killorglin Community College 4-10 to 3-9.